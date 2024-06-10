Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Prologis by 9.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $110.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.