Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $22.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PWSC

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.06.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,814,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,629,490.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 253,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,629,490.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PowerSchool by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,961,000 after buying an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PowerSchool by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PowerSchool by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after buying an additional 207,237 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 97,643 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.