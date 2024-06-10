Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.46 on Friday. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,435,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $67,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,198.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,141,451 shares in the company, valued at $44,435,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

