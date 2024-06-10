Polaris (NYSE:PII) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.32

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.32 and last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 17647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.79.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.72.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

