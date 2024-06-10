Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,467,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,424,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Power Integrations by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,501,000 after purchasing an additional 390,373 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Power Integrations by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,692. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 81.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $353,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $353,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,465. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

