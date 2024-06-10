PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $22.80 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PWSC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. On average, analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,814,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,629,490.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $1,814,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,629,490.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $57,392.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,109.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,454. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after buying an additional 207,237 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in PowerSchool by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 97,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.