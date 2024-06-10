Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Regency Centers worth $55,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Regency Centers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ REG traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.66. 111,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,708. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

