Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Replimune Group traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.22. 139,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,224,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

REPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $130,655.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,730.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,717 shares of company stock worth $593,409 over the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

