Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 6.7% Higher

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 215,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 527,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$26.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

