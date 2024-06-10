Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Purchased by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 189.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

NYSE SBH opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $908.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

