Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 196 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $33,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,487,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $513.55 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $294.65 and a one year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.46.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

