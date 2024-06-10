Sei Investments Co. Acquires 12,453 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Equinix worth $210,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.70 on Monday, hitting $756.09. 48,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $759.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.07. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.