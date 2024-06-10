Sei Investments Co. Acquires 143,410 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.87% of Woodward worth $71,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4,177.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Woodward by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.79. The stock had a trading volume of 54,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,105. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average is $149.02. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $111.73 and a one year high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

