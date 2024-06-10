Sei Investments Co. Acquires 153,946 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 153,946 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.21% of Cirrus Logic worth $54,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,099,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,348,000 after buying an additional 80,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $51,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of CRUS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.80. 47,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,363. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $120.29. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.79.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $773,950 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

