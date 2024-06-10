Sei Investments Co. Acquires 16,442 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Ecolab worth $56,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $237.26. The company had a trading volume of 97,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $240.61. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

