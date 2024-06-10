Sei Investments Co. Acquires 261,759 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,759 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Arch Capital Group worth $64,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 39,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 143,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,050. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.