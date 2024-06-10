Sei Investments Co. Acquires 45,024 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.73% of Teledyne Technologies worth $153,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $389.54. 18,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

