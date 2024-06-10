Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,295 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.54% of Bio-Techne worth $66,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $119,771,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 809,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,471,000 after acquiring an additional 741,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1,389.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 784,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 731,869 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,482.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 619,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,116.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 403,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 97,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,586. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.