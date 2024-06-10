Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of Workday worth $252,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 1.8 %

WDAY traded down $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.72. 490,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.61 and a 200 day moving average of $268.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,042 shares of company stock worth $134,777,415. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.