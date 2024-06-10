Sei Investments Co. Buys 17,688 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,350 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Rio Tinto Group worth $55,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,799 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 672,095 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after buying an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,301,000 after buying an additional 470,073 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 160.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 581,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,020,000 after buying an additional 358,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.01. 283,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

