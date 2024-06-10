Sei Investments Co. Buys 205,582 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,582 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.47% of Cabot worth $67,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.63. 27,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,596. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $103.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

