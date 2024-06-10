Sei Investments Co. Buys 25,042 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,042 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $72,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 85,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $168.79. 581,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.