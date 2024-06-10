Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Linde worth $284,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $1,892,774,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,415 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 33,201.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,189,000 after purchasing an additional 410,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Linde by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $432.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,702. The company has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

