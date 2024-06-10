Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $271,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,587 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,085,000 after acquiring an additional 865,015 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 106.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 485,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 199,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 307,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 195,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.84. 35,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,502. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

