Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,491 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $181,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,220,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 103,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 97,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.59. The stock had a trading volume of 451,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,709. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

