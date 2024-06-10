Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,814 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.15% of Albany International worth $65,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,273,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Albany International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Albany International by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after buying an additional 50,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

