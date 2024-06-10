Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,707 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.56% of argenx worth $126,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 717.2% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in argenx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 591,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in argenx by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $375.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.29. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.68.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

