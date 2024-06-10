Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 568,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,494 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $134,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,321,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $101,319,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 109,275 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,703,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.52. 129,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.58. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.