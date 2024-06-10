Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,666 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.86% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $62,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,401,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,038,000 after buying an additional 209,531 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.2% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,869,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,320,000 after buying an additional 216,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,432,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 779.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 878,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after acquiring an additional 778,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 243,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,801. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

