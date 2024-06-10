Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $53,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $4,455,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,736.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 53,391 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.03.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

