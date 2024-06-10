Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 2.72% of Papa John’s International worth $67,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after buying an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,786,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after buying an additional 92,937 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 922,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,354,000 after buying an additional 55,227 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 856,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares during the period.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $46.57. 218,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,763. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.57.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Read Our Latest Report on PZZA

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.