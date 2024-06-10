Sei Investments Co. Has $126.02 Million Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,128,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771,703 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NU were worth $126,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 894,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 832,270 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 82,136 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $21,140,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NU. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.74.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,426,068. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

