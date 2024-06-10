Sei Investments Co. Has $175.39 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of ASML worth $175,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,318,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ASML by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after acquiring an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.3 %

ASML traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,024.96. The company had a trading volume of 231,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $939.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $872.85. The company has a market cap of $404.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.