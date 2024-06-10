Sei Investments Co. Has $250.68 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $250,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total value of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,819,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $26.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,433.56. The company had a trading volume of 725,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,338.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,233.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $664.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $795.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,353.35.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

