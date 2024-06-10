Sei Investments Co. Has $312.29 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,312,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,415 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $312,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 17,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.55. 140,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,875. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.55. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $1,735,966.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,095,633.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,303 shares of company stock worth $51,648,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

