Sei Investments Co. Has $321.09 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,627,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,828 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 2.56% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $321,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.65.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
