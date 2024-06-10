Sei Investments Co. Has $338.63 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,297,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 398,146 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $338,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% in the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.68.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,400 shares of company stock worth $30,077,126. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $4.22 on Monday, reaching $163.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,492,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,643,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.51 billion, a PE ratio of 246.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day moving average of $161.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

