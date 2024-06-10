Sei Investments Co. Has $361.53 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $361,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 118,204 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,231,000 after purchasing an additional 100,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $488.98. The stock had a trading volume of 310,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $450.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.75.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

