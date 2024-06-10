Sei Investments Co. Has $53.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,863 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $53,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.09. 68,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,639. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.85. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

