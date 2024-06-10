Sei Investments Co. Has $54.24 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,272 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $54,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AZN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 683,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

