Sei Investments Co. Has $55.93 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Corteva worth $55,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,423,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after buying an additional 1,941,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Corteva Stock Down 1.3 %

Corteva stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 991,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

