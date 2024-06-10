Sei Investments Co. Has $60.88 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Spotify Technology worth $60,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1,037.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,237 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.42. 315,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,423. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $331.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.01 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.32.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.81.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

