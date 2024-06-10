Sei Investments Co. Has $64.17 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108,928 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Eaton worth $64,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $319.84. 365,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.37. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $185.55 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.