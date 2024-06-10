Sei Investments Co. Has $64.38 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $64,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $424.86. 32,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $442.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $426.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.