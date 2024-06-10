Sei Investments Co. Has $64.85 Million Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,872 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.76% of BOX worth $64,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOX. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,920,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 62,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BOX by 3,916.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

BOX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.41. 182,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,987. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $2,091,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 73,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $2,091,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,660 shares of company stock worth $3,099,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.