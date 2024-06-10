Sei Investments Co. Has $67.32 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,610 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Public Storage worth $67,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Public Storage stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.21. 84,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,063. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

