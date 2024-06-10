Sei Investments Co. Has $70.03 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137,294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Gartner worth $70,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Gartner by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 344,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

NYSE IT traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $434.67. The stock had a trading volume of 44,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,352. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.28 and a 200-day moving average of $451.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total value of $302,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,004 shares of company stock worth $6,381,523 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

