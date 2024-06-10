Sei Investments Co. Has $747 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,684 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $747,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
SCHG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.93. 157,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,015. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $97.65.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
