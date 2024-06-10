Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,847 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $55,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of C traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.21. 1,525,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,156,972. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

