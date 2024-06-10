Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $59,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in Deere & Company by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $368.75. 286,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.88 and its 200-day moving average is $386.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $353.15 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

